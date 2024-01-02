en English
Lifestyle

Santa Express: A Cherished Holiday Tradition in New Jersey

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
The Santa Express train, a beloved holiday staple in Richland, New Jersey, has been enchanting families from Cape May County and Atlantic County for 28 winters. The festive journey offers an unparalleled Christmas experience, complete with live music, an assortment of snacks, comforting hot chocolate, and a much-anticipated visit from Santa Claus himself. The train’s conductor, Alexander Chmelowitz, vividly describes the delight on children’s faces and the palpable excitement of customers as they see the train in all its holiday glory.

The Magic of the Santa Express

The Santa Express is not just a train ride. It is a tradition — a cherished experience that sends passengers, young and old, on an enchanting journey through the heart of New Jersey’s winter wonderland. For passengers like Annie D’Agostino, the ride is a joyous event, one that many consider turning into an annual tradition. It’s not just the allure of the brightly lit train or the captivating live music, it’s the sense of unity and family togetherness that the journey fosters.

A Visit from Santa Claus

Perhaps the highlight of the Santa Express experience is the appearance of Santa Claus himself. Santa’s emphasis on the importance of spending time with family and cherishing moments of togetherness resonates deeply with passengers.

An Ongoing Tradition

While the Santa Express wraps up its service on December 23rd, the Cape May Seashore Lines offer train services throughout the year, ensuring that the magic of the train ride doesn’t just end with the holiday season. As the train chugs along, the tradition continues, offering passengers a unique way to experience the beauty of New Jersey.

Lifestyle United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

