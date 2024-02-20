Santa Cruz Wineries Unite for Grand Tasting Event in Saratoga

On a crisp spring day, the aroma of oak barrels and the sound of wine glasses clinking will draw crowds to the historic Mountain Winery in Saratoga. The occasion? The Grand Tasting event on March 24, where enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike will converge to sample the finest wines from 45 distinguished wineries nestled in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Among the varietals, the event will spotlight are the hand-crafted Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, and Chardonnay from the esteemed Bargetto winery, renowned for its estate-grown selections from the picturesque Regan Estate Vineyard.

Library VIP All Access: A Journey Through Time

For those seeking an exclusive experience, the Library VIP All Access passes, priced at $160, offer a rare opportunity to delve into the aging potential of wines crafted by leading producers like Big Basin Vineyards and Ridge Vineyards. The pass not only grants attendees a glimpse into the storied past of winemaking in the region but also allows them to savor selections that have been meticulously aged, revealing the intricate layers and depth that time bestows upon these exquisite creations.

Preserving Heritage, Embracing Innovation

The Santa Cruz Mountains have long been a sanctuary for winemaking, with vineyards that have withstood the test of time, including the dark days of Prohibition. It's a region where history intertwines with innovation, a narrative vividly embodied by wineries like DeRose and labels such as Ser and Blade & Talon. At the helm of these ventures is Nat Wong, a fourth-generation Chinese American winegrower and a skilled falconer, whose passion for unique varietals like Cabernet Pfeffer and Negrette has placed Siletto Vineyard in San Benito County on the map. Wong's dedication to the craft is symbolized by the raptor adorning his wine labels, a nod to his expertise in falconry and a metaphor for the soaring ambition that characterizes the local winemaking community.

Spotlight on Regional Standouts

The Grand Tasting event also casts a spotlight on lesser-known gems such as Crave Wine Company in Hollister and Lightpost Winery in Morgan Hill. These establishments are celebrated for their diverse selections, including single-vineyard chardonnays and pinot noirs that echo the rich tapestry of the area's terroir. Their presence at the event underscores the Santa Cruz Mountains' status as a burgeoning destination for wine enthusiasts searching for both traditional and innovative expressions of viticulture.

As the event draws to a close, attendees will leave with a newfound appreciation for the Santa Cruz Mountains' winemaking heritage and its vibrant future. From the survival of vineyards during Prohibition to the introduction of unique varietals by forward-thinking vintners like Nat Wong, the Grand Tasting in Saratoga is more than just an event; it's a celebration of resilience, innovation, and the enduring spirit of the winemaking community in this picturesque region.