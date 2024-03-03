Sandra Chapple, Beloved Educator and Community Member, Passes Away Peacefully

On March 1, 2024, Sandra Chapple, née Marsh, passed away peacefully with her devoted family by her side at St. Vincent's Private Hospital. A respected former educator at Kill O' the Grange National School, Sandra's loss is deeply felt by her family, friends, and the broader Deansgrange community. Sandra's commitment to education and her vibrant personality have left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Cherished Life and Legacy

Sandra's life was a testament to her passion for education, her love for her family, and her dedication to her community. As a beloved wife to Clive and loving mother to Sheena, Tanya, and Karl, Sandra's nurturing spirit was evident. Her role as a grandmother to Ben, Sam, Lauren, and Zoe brought her immense joy. Sandra's vibrant spirit and generosity extended beyond her family, leaving a lasting impact on her students and colleagues at Kill O' the Grange National School.

Final Farewell and Celebration of Life

The funeral service for Sandra Chapple will be held on March 6, at 11 am at Kill O' the Grange Parish Church, with the service available via the church's webcam. In line with Sandra's wishes, attendees are encouraged to wear bright clothing, symbolizing her bright and positive outlook on life. While the family has requested family flowers only, donations can be made to St. Vincent's Hospital Foundation, honoring Sandra's care and compassion.

Impact on Community and Call to Remember

Sandra's passing is a significant loss to the Deansgrange community and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her legacy as an educator and community member will continue to inspire. As we remember Sandra, let us celebrate her life by embodying her kindness, her passion for education, and her unwavering positivity. Sandra's wish for bright clothing at her funeral serves as a reminder of her light and the joy she brought to so many lives.

In remembering Sandra Chapple, we are reminded of the power of community, the importance of education, and the lasting impact of a life well-lived. Her spirit and legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence those who knew her, as well as future generations within the Deansgrange community and beyond.