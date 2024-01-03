en English
Lifestyle

San Diego Springs to Life: A Summer of Music, Festivals, and More

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
San Diego Springs to Life: A Summer of Music, Festivals, and More

As San Diego County emerges from the shadows of the pandemic, residents and visitors alike are being treated to a smorgasbord of summer events. From the grand inaugural concert at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park to the final season celebration at Aquatica, the county is set to buzz with vibrant life once again.

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – A New Symphony for Summer

Scheduled to swing open its doors on August 6, the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is ready to serenade the city with an inaugural concert by the San Diego Symphony. With a lineup of performances planned throughout the season, music lovers are in for a treat.

Aquatica’s Swansong Season and More

Chula Vista’s Aquatica is set to make a splash in its final season before rebranding to Sesame Place. With a DJ dance party lined up every weekend until August 8, and free admission for the rest of the season with a single ticket purchase, Aquatica is ensuring a memorable farewell.

Music, Festivals, and Everything in Between

For fans of electronic music, the sold-out DAY.MVS XL house and techno festival promises an electrifying experience. Meanwhile, the world’s largest Tiki festival, Tiki Oasis 2021, offers a unique marketplace featuring Tiki-themed items. Although the 39th Hillcrest CityFest has been postponed, updates can be checked online. In Julian, residents and visitors can enjoy a summer escape with outdoor activities and their famous pie, while dog lovers can head to Encinitas for the Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer.

Summer Classics and New Attractions

The Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021 is set to bring reggae rock to San Diego, while traditional summer activities like the Del Mar Races and events at Petco Park continue to entertain. For literature enthusiasts, the Festival of Books by the San Diego Union-Tribune will be held virtually, featuring a lineup of renowned authors. After a three-year hiatus, the Mingei museum in Balboa Park reopens with a renovated space and free admission during Labor Day weekend. The Old Globe Theatre presents the musical ‘Hair’ at Balboa Park, and Humphreys Concerts by the Bay returns with several acts. For the athletically inclined, San Diego offers a variety of races and marathons to participate in, ensuring a summer of fun and activity for all.

Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

