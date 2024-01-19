San Diego Offers Leap Day Walk-In Weddings: A Unique Leap into Love

San Diego's County Assessor and Clerk, Jordan Marks, has announced a unique opportunity for couples planning to tie the knot or renew their vows - walk-in weddings on the uncommon Leap Day, February 29, 2024. This rare event, only happening every four years, offers a chance for couples to 'take the leap' on a date that will undoubtedly be memorable.

Leap Into Love

The leap day wedding initiative is open to all, irrespective of whether couples have pre-scheduled appointments or decide to walk into one of the four County Clerk locations in Chula Vista, Downtown San Diego, San Marcos, and Santee. The offices will work extended hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with walk-ins being accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Wedding Package

Couples have the option to book an indoor ceremony room or an outdoor wedding venue, depending on their preference. The services will be available in both English and Spanish, catering to a broad spectrum of the population. The cost involved is $129.00 for a non-confidential marriage license, and there is an additional fee of $107.00 for the ceremony conducted by county staff.

More Love on Leap Day

This initiative by Jordan Marks aims to spread more love on the special day of Leap Day 2024. With the unique date only occurring every four years, the opportunity to marry or renew vows on this day will undoubtedly add a layer of significance to the ceremonies. This move is seen as a celebration of love, offering couples a memorable day to start or reaffirm their journey together.