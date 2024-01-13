en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Samsung’s The Frame TV: A Fusion of Art and Entertainment

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Samsung’s The Frame TV: A Fusion of Art and Entertainment

In an era where aesthetics and functionality interweave, Samsung’s The Frame TV is redefining the television landscape. The Frame, a unique design-centric television, has seen a surge in popularity among consumers who prioritize interior design and aesthetics over cutting-edge specifications. Its core feature—disguising itself as an artwork when not in use—ensures that it blends seamlessly into any home decor, making it a preferred choice over traditional television sets.

Harmony of Design and Functionality

The Frame’s ability to harmonize with the living room’s vibe without compromising on functionality has contributed significantly to its success. Its customizable bezels not only add to the style quotient but also provide a personalized feel, transforming a simple television set into a piece of art. Consumers are lured by the idea of a gadget that serves dual purposes—entertainment and home decor—maintaining the elegance of their living space.

Unveiling the New

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Samsung unveiled the Music Frame, an innovative picture frame equipped with SpaceFit technology and Dolby Atmos compatibility, taking their design-centric gadgetry approach a notch higher. Alongside, Samsung launched new soundbars, including the HW Q990D, boasting an 11.1.4 channel configuration and Roon integration, further enhancing the audio-visual experience.

The Frame’s Ripple Effect

The Frame’s success has had a ripple effect, with family members and co-workers of the author opting for The Frame over conventional television sets. The CES 2024 also saw Victrola announcing the Stream Sapphire turntable, with premium audio specifications and support for Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast. JBL, not falling behind, upgraded three portable speakers and unveiled two new boom box speakers, marking a significant shift in how consumers perceive and consume entertainment technology.

0
Lifestyle
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
6 mins ago
Revival of Armenian Wine Industry: A Tribute to Indigenous Grape Varieties
Armenia, the ancient land nestled in the cradle of viniculture, is experiencing a resurgence in its wine industry, driven by its distinctive local grape varieties. Among its prized indigenous grapes, Voskehat stands out. Often referred to as the queen of Armenian grape varieties, Voskehat is celebrated for its thick skin, longevity, and versatility in winemaking.
Revival of Armenian Wine Industry: A Tribute to Indigenous Grape Varieties
The Nelson Arms Celebrated as Runner-Up in CAMRA Pub of the Year Awards
12 mins ago
The Nelson Arms Celebrated as Runner-Up in CAMRA Pub of the Year Awards
Shelby's Burger Restaurant Expands Services with New Delivery Option
16 mins ago
Shelby's Burger Restaurant Expands Services with New Delivery Option
Love is in the Air: Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens' Valentine's Day Celebrations
6 mins ago
Love is in the Air: Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens' Valentine's Day Celebrations
Rise in Oil Prices Sparks Global Thefts of 'Liquid Gold'
6 mins ago
Rise in Oil Prices Sparks Global Thefts of 'Liquid Gold'
MSGM Sets New Standard at Italy Fashion Week with Youthful Collection
6 mins ago
MSGM Sets New Standard at Italy Fashion Week with Youthful Collection
Latest Headlines
World News
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
1 min
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
1 min
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
2 mins
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
2 mins
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
2 mins
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
2 mins
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
2 mins
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
4 mins
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
4 mins
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app