Lifestyle

Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen Celebrate First Christmas with Son, Postpone Wedding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:54 pm EST
Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen Celebrate First Christmas with Son, Postpone Wedding

Former ‘Home and Away’ star, Sam Frost, and ‘Survivor’ celebrity, Jordie Hansen, recently celebrated their first Christmas with their son, Theodore Paul Frost Hansen, fondly called Ted. The couple took to Instagram to share endearing family photos, encapsulating a precious moment where Ted nestled close to his mother. The sight, Frost confessed, made her heart ‘burst with so much love and happiness.’

Engagement, Pregnancy, and Birth of Baby Ted

The couple’s journey to this joyful Christmas celebration has been a whirlwind of romance and surprises. Frost and Hansen, who met and fell in love in the public eye, announced their engagement in July, after a swift courtship of five months. The surprises continued, as the couple revealed in September that they were expecting their first child. Their son, Ted, was born on March 7 this year, adding another layer of happiness to their lives.

Wedding Plans on Hold

However, amid their joy and celebrations, Frost and Hansen have made a conscious decision to place their wedding plans on hold. Currently, the couple is focusing on other aspects of their life such as securing a house and caring for their new baby, Ted. Speaking candidly on ‘The Morning Show,’ Frost divulged that the cost of a wedding is challenging to justify in the current scenario. While the couple does intend to marry eventually, they feel no urgency to rush into it.

An Unconventional, Yet Loving Family

The couple’s decision to delay their wedding does not, in any way, diminish their commitment to each other or their new family. If anything, their choices reflect a pragmatic approach towards life and a prioritization of their baby’s needs over a lavish ceremony. Through their journey, they have shown that love, commitment, and family can exist outside conventional societal norms, winning the hearts of their fans and followers.

Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

