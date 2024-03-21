Salam TV, Centenary Bank Unite for Iftar Dinner, Cementing Support for Mariam High School

On a serene Tuesday evening in Kisaasi, Salam TV and Centenary Bank came together to host an unforgettable Salam Ramadhan Iftar dinner at Mariam High School. The event saw a gathering of diverse attendees, encompassing customers, partners, religious figures, and members of the Muslim community, all united in the spirit of Ramadhan. Centenary Bank's donation of 50 bags of cement for the construction of S.5 classrooms underscored the evening's theme of community support and generosity.

Communal Harmony and Generosity

Supreme Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Galabuzi lauded Centenary Bank for its benevolence, highlighting how the bank's donation reflects the true essence of Ramadhan - a time for giving, sharing, and community strengthening. The Iftar dinner not only provided an opportunity for communal breaking of the fast but also served as a platform for fostering unity and understanding among Muslims during this holy month. Ali Ssekabembe, Accounts Manager at Salam TV, expressed profound appreciation for Centenary Bank's collaboration, emphasizing the significance of recognizing and supporting the Muslim community during Ramadhan.

Extensive Ramadhan Coverage by Salam TV

Salam TV's commitment to covering the Ramadhan season's events is unwavering. The channel aims to offer a comprehensive view of the festivities, capturing the essence of Ramadhan and sharing it with their viewers. The Iftar dinner at Mariam High School is among the many events Salam TV has covered, showcasing the channel's dedication to promoting Islamic culture and values during Ramadhan.

Strengthening Educational Foundations

The collaboration between Salam TV and Centenary Bank, culminating in the Iftar dinner and the significant donation to Mariam High School, highlights the importance of supporting educational initiatives within the community. This partnership not only underscores the banks and the channel's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility but also sets a precedent for other organizations to follow suit in supporting educational development, especially in underserved communities.

As the sun set on Kisaasi that Tuesday evening, the Salam Ramadhan Iftar dinner served as a reminder of the power of community, generosity, and shared values. The collaboration between Salam TV and Centenary Bank exemplified how organizations can come together to make a meaningful impact, fostering a spirit of unity and support that extends beyond Ramadhan and into the wider community.