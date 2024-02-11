Saint Laurent Babylone: A New Cultural Epicenter in Paris

A New Cultural Epicenter Emerges: Saint Laurent Babylone

In the heart of the 7th arrondissement in Paris, where fashion, art, and literature converge, Maison Saint Laurent has unveiled a captivating new retail concept. Saint Laurent Babylone, a unique blend of art gallery and private office aesthetics, has taken residence at the iconic 9 Rue de Grenelle, once cherished by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé. This innovative space offers an immersive experience, inviting visitors to explore a curated selection of out-of-print record albums, magazines, rare books, and new titles under the Saint Laurent Rive Droite Editions imprint.

A Symphony of Art, Literature, and Culture

Saint Laurent Babylone is the embodiment of Anthony Vaccarello's vision for the brand, as he expands its presence in cultural realms. This avant-garde retail unit features collaborations with esteemed artists such as Jeanloup Sieff, Bruno Roels, and Daidō Moriyama. The space also boasts an exclusive range of Saint Laurent merchandise, Leica cameras, and chocolates crafted by François Daubinet.

The Saint Laurent Babylone experience extends beyond material offerings. Black-and-white photographs by Rose Finn-Kelcey and Juergen Teller are available for purchase, adding to the enchanting atmosphere. The venue also hosts monthly exhibitions, vernissages, book signings, and DJ sets, making it a must-visit destination for fashion and culture enthusiasts in Paris.

A Homage to History and Eclecticism

The original two-story duplex apartment, designed by Christian Bérard and Jean Michel Frank, was a sanctuary for Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé. The interiors showcased an eclectic collection of art, literature, and cultural artifacts, masterfully blending Art Deco masterpieces by Jean Dunand, Eileen Gray, and Pierre Chareau, with ancient Roman marble torsos and Italian Renaissance bronzes.

The whimsical zoomorphic furniture designed by Claude and François Xavier Lalanne added a touch of playfulness to the space. Personal mementos, including framed photos, notes, sketches, books, and magazines, were scattered throughout the rooms, creating an intimate and inviting atmosphere. This rich history serves as the foundation for Saint Laurent Babylone, a testament to the enduring legacy of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé.

A New Chapter in the Saint Laurent Story

As the property that once captivated the hearts of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, the 520-square-meter apartment, complete with a 436-square-meter garden, has been transformed into a vibrant cultural epicenter. Saint Laurent Babylone invites visitors to immerse themselves in a world where fashion, art, and literature intertwine, creating a unique and unforgettable experience.

In the ever-evolving landscape of retail, Saint Laurent Babylone stands as a beacon of innovation, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury while remaining firmly rooted in history. With its meticulously curated selection of offerings and engaging events, this new cultural venue promises to captivate the hearts and minds of those who enter its hallowed halls.

As the sun sets on the City of Light, Saint Laurent Babylone emerges as a shining star in the constellation of Parisian culture, a testament to the enduring legacy of Yves Saint Laurent and the boundless creativity of Anthony Vaccarello. This enchanting space invites visitors to embark on an unforgettable journey through the world of art, literature, and culture, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who enter.