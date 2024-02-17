Sabotage: A Film Shining Light on Sexual Violence and Reproductive Rights in Uganda

In the heart of Kampala, Uganda, a film premiere at the Century Cinemax Acacia Mall is not just another entertainment event but a beacon of hope and a call to action.

Sabotage, a groundbreaking film directed by Mathew Nabwiso, made its debut, casting a spotlight on the critical issues of sexual violence, abortion, and reproductive health rights in Uganda. This film, through its narrative and visual activism, aims to stir public discourse and catalyze change regarding the pressing challenges women and girls face in Ugandan society.

Shining a Light on Dark Realities

Set against the backdrop of a traditional Ugandan wedding, Sabotage unfolds a narrative that is all too familiar yet often silenced in the public sphere. The film stars notable Ugandan actors such as Stella Natumbwe and Jjemba Dean Austin, who bring to life the stories of women and girls ensnared in cycles of sexual violence leading to unsafe abortions.

Uganda's strict abortion laws, which criminalize the act, have not deterred the practice but have instead pushed it underground, resulting in dire consequences for women's health and contributing to maternal mortality.

Visual Activism as a Catalyst for Change

The partnership with Reach A Hand Uganda, a project that leverages the power of visual storytelling, underscores the film's mission to address and dismantle the stigma surrounding sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR).

Through its poignant narrative, Sabotage challenges deeply entrenched cultural narratives and gender-based violence, shedding light on the urgent need for dialogue and reform. The film's director, Mathew Nabwiso, and its executive producer, emphasized the critical role of visual activism in sparking conversations that can lead to tangible protections for women and girls in Uganda.

Empowering Voices, Envisioning Change

Following its premiere, Sabotage will be available for public screenings at various Cinemax branches from February 23-25, 2024. This strategic move aims to amplify the film's reach and impact, inviting audiences from all walks of life to engage with the film's message.

The hope is that Sabotage will not only raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual violence and the consequences of unsafe abortions but will also empower viewers to advocate for the rights and well-being of women and girls in Uganda.

In the face of adversity, Sabotage stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of storytelling. As the film makes its journey across screens in Uganda and beyond, its creators and supporters envision a future where women and girls are no longer silenced by stigma or violence but are empowered to live freely and safely.

The premiere of Sabotage in Uganda is more than a cinematic event; it is a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for justice, dignity, and equality.