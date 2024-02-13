Ryan Seacrest's Rocky Return to 'Live' and New Role on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest's Uneasy Homecoming to 'Live' and His Upcoming Stint on 'Wheel of Fortune'

On February 13, 2024, television personality Ryan Seacrest made an uncomfortable return to the morning talk show "Live" alongside hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Seacrest, who once co-hosted the show for six seasons, appeared impatient during a Valentine's Day-themed segment. This comes as he prepares to take over as the new host of "Wheel of Fortune" following Pat Sajak's retirement.

An Awkward Encounter

During his appearance on "Live," Seacrest revealed that he wore heeled shoes to appear taller, which caught Ripa off guard. "I'm wearing women's high heels," she quipped, pointing out the irony. Tension was palpable as the segment progressed, with Seacrest seeming restless and eager to move on. Despite the awkwardness, Ripa and Consuelos remained professional, navigating the situation with grace.

A New Chapter on 'Wheel of Fortune'

As Pat Sajak prepares to retire in June 2024, Seacrest is set to fill his shoes as the host of the popular game show "Wheel of Fortune." The announcement has generated buzz in the entertainment industry, with many speculating on how Seacrest's energy and style will impact the show's dynamic. Fans can look forward to seeing Seacrest and Vanna White, who will continue her role as co-host, when the new season premieres in the summer of 2024.

Promos and Paradise

Recently, Seacrest and White were spotted filming promos for Season 42 of "Wheel of Fortune" in the picturesque setting of Hawaii. The duo showcased their swimwear, providing a sneak peek into their off-screen camaraderie. The promos are expected to air in the coming months, building anticipation for the new season and Seacrest's debut as the show's host.

In summary, Ryan Seacrest's return to "Live" with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos was marked by an awkward encounter, as he prepares to take over as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" after Pat Sajak's retirement. With Vanna White by his side, Seacrest recently filmed promos for the upcoming season in Hawaii, offering a glimpse into the new chapter of the iconic game show.