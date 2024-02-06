Rupali Ganguly Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary with Heartwarming Social Media Post

Renowned TV actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her lead role in 'Anupamaa,' marks her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Ashwin K Verma. In celebration, Rupali takes a well-deserved break to honor the occasion, sharing her joy through a playful and heartwarming video on social media, encapsulating their contrasting personalities but shared love.

A Dance of Joy and Love

The video showcases Rupali, full of joy and energy, dancing with a soft toy to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chammak Challo.' In stark contrast, Ashwin sits calmly, his neutral expression a foil to Rupali's exuberance. This delightful contrast highlights the essence of their relationship—a harmonious blend of contrasting personalities bound by the thread of deep love and understanding.

From Friendship to Love

Their love story is one that blossomed from friendship, spanning over 12 years. Notably, despite never expressing 'I love you' to each other, Ashwin relocated from the US to India to be with Rupali. Their marriage, marked by simplicity, had a memorable twist when Ashwin arrived late to his own ceremony. They exchanged vows on February 6, 2013, commencing their shared journey.

Admiration and Wishes from Fans

Rupali and Ashwin's anniversary has sparked a wave of celebratory messages from fans, earning them endearing monikers such as 'AshRup' and 'love birds.' The admiration extends beyond their personal life to Rupali's on-screen chemistry with co-star Gaurav Khanna, which has also captured the hearts of her followers.

Closing her anniversary post with a heartfelt message, Rupali referred to Ashwin as the 'yin to my yang,' expressing her gratitude for their relationship's continual growth in patience and love. She also conveyed her desire for them to experience many more beautiful moments together, celebrating their partnership and their enduring love.