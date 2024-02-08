Running Through Adversity: Sally Orange's Marathon Mission for Mental Health

On February 8th, 49-year-old former army major Sally Orange added yet another astonishing feat to her repertoire: completing a marathon on every continent while dressed as an array of fruits. This unique accomplishment has not only raised over £800,000 for charity but also shone a global spotlight on mental health awareness.

Running Through the Fruit Bowl: A Marathon Odyssey

Sally's extraordinary journey began in 2009, following a 22-year service with the Royal Army Medical Corps. Since then, she has run more than 80 marathons in fruit-themed costumes, including a jackfruit in Africa, an orange in Europe, and a banana in Asia. She conquered her first 'fruity' continent challenge in 2017 and doubled down on her achievement in 2023, running seven marathons on seven continents in just seven days.

A Passion for Mental Health Awareness

After being discharged from the army due to depression and severe anxiety, Sally found solace and purpose in her distinctive marathon outfits. Her mission: to bring attention to mental health issues, a cause she holds dear. "The physical and mental challenges, including extreme temperatures and crossing multiple time zones without sleep, are nothing compared to the battle against mental health issues," Sally shared. "I want to show people that they're not alone and that there's always hope."

Recognition and Records

Sally's tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed. She has been awarded an MBE for her charitable work and holds several Guinness World Records. In 2018, she had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry, dressed as a strawberry, at the Invictus Games. "It was an honor to meet Prince Harry and share my message with him," Sally recalled. "His dedication to supporting veterans and mental health initiatives is truly inspiring."

With her sights set on the Everest marathon, Sally is determined to continue raising awareness and funds for mental health. "I want to take mental health advocacy to the 'top of the world' and show that no matter how high the mountain, there's always a way to overcome the challenges we face," she said.

As Sally Orange continues her remarkable journey, she serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of determination. Her message of hope and mental health awareness resonates around the world, reminding us all that we, too, can overcome adversity and make a difference.

