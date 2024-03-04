Run Wild at WNC Nature Center: 5K and Nature Walk Celebrate Earth Day

This spring, runners and nature enthusiasts will gather at the WNC Nature Center for the fourth annual Running of the Goats 5K and Nature Walk on April 21. This unique event, set the day before Earth Day, combines fitness, wildlife appreciation, and community engagement, offering participants a chance to explore the Nature Center's offerings while supporting its programs and facilities.

Engage in Nature, Support Wildlife Conservation

Participants have the option to run or walk the 3.1-mile course, which provides an intimate view of the center's goats, bears, birds, and otters before heading out onto Azalea Road by the John B. Lewis Soccer Fields. The event also offers a noncompetitive Nature Walk within the Nature Center, featuring a one-mile paved route filled with fun, nature-related prompts and activities, designed for a leisurely pace to ensure the well-being of the animals. Moreover, the proceeds from the event will aid the Friends of the WNC Nature Center in their mission to support animal enrichment, outreach education, and habitat renovations, emphasizing the importance of wildlife conservation and education.

Get Out & Goat: A Call to Action

Kate Frost, the executive director at Friends of the WNC Nature Center, highlighted the event's timing around Earth Day as an ideal opportunity for community members to engage with nature and support wildlife conservation. With an added layer of civic engagement, this election year's theme, "Get Out & Goat!", encourages participation in a fun and meaningful way. The event also features a virtual race option, accommodating those who wish to support the cause remotely. Participants are encouraged to don animal-themed attire, with a costume contest and prizes for the best dressed, adding a festive element to the race.

A Community Effort for Wildlife and Education

The Friends of the WNC Nature Center, in partnership with Right on Time Productions, ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants. The event culminates in a post-race party where awards and the coveted Goat Trophy will be presented. Sponsored by several community partners, including First Citizens Bank and Highland Brewing, this event underscores the collective effort in supporting the Nature Center's mission. For more information on supporting the Friends of the WNC Nature Center and their future projects, interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.wildwnc.org/runwild.

As participants lace up their running shoes and set out on the scenic courses of the WNC Nature Center, they're not just running for their health; they're running for a cause that extends beyond the finish line. This event not only offers a unique way to celebrate Earth Day but also serves as a reminder of the critical role community engagement plays in wildlife conservation and education, fostering a deeper connection between people and the natural world around them.