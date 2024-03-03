Rubber Ducky Regatta Races to Support Hospitalized Children's Families in Baldwin County

Baldwin County, Alabama, is set to witness a spectacle of kindness and competition as the Ronald McDonald House of Mobile announces its Rubber Ducky Regatta at OWA Parks and Resort. This unique event, taking place on March 23, invites the community to "adopt" rubber ducks that will race across the lake at OWA, with proceeds aiding families of seriously ill or injured children. Charity officials are preparing to drop 10,000 ducks into the water in a bid to support these families through a fun and engaging event.

Join the Race to Make a Difference

The Rubber Ducky Regatta is more than just a race; it's an opportunity for the community to rally around a worthy cause. Starting at 11 a.m., participants can watch as their adopted ducks compete for victory. With duck adoption packages available from as little as $5, the event offers various levels of participation for those looking to contribute. The top three ducky adopters stand a chance to win enticing prizes, including a Family Fun for 4 Pass to Tropic Falls at OWA. Full details on duck adoptions and event information can be found on the Rubber Ducky Regatta's official website.

Supporting Families in Need

All proceeds from the Rubber Ducky Regatta go directly to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Mobile, ensuring that hospitalized children and their families receive the support they need during challenging times. This commitment serves as a testament to the community's solidarity and generosity, aiming to provide a home away from home for those facing medical crises. Through events like the Rubber Ducky Regatta, RMHC of Mobile continues to offer a beacon of hope and comfort to families in distress.

Why Your Participation Matters

By adopting a duck or supporting the event in any capacity, individuals contribute to a cause that extends far beyond the race itself. The Rubber Ducky Regatta represents a community's collective effort to stand by families during their most vulnerable moments. It's a reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness, such as adopting a rubber duck, can have a profound impact on the lives of those in need. As the race day approaches, Baldwin County gears up for an event filled with fun, compassion, and the spirit of giving back.

As the ducks prepare to take their marks, the Rubber Ducky Regatta stands as a vibrant example of how communities can come together to make a significant difference. It's more than just a race; it's a celebration of hope, unity, and the enduring strength of families supported by RMHC of Mobile. Join in on March 23 to be a part of this remarkable journey towards making a positive change in the lives of children and their families.