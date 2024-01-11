en English
Asia

Royal Wedding in Brunei: Prince Abdul Mateen to Marry Commoner Fiancée Amid Economic Concerns

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Royal Wedding in Brunei: Prince Abdul Mateen to Marry Commoner Fiancée Amid Economic Concerns

Asia’s most sought-after bachelor, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, is set to marry his commoner fiancee, Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, in a grandiose 10-day wedding celebration. The 32-year-old prince, the tenth progeny of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the world’s longest-serving monarch, will tie the knot in an Islamic marriage ceremony at a golden-domed mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital city.

A Commoner Bride in the Royal Spotlight

The bride-to-be, 29-year-old Anisha Rosnah, is a granddaughter of one of the Sultan’s key advisors, carving her niche in the realms of fashion and tourism industries. The wedding, transcending the boundaries of royal traditions, is a testament to the evolving dynamics of Brunei’s monarchy.

A Royal Extravaganza

The highlight of the nuptial festivities will be a dazzling ceremony at the Sultan’s 1,788-room palace. This will be followed by an elaborate procession with the couple in a royal carriage, a spectacle eagerly anticipated by the Bruneians, who plan to throng the streets. The palpable excitement underscores Brunei’s vast oil wealth and its standing as one of the world’s wealthiest nations, boasting a GDP per capita nearing $36,000.

Concerns Amid Celebrations

Despite the glitz and glamour, the event has brought to the forefront concerns about Brunei’s economic over-reliance on oil and the pressing need to diversify. The Sultan’s legendary wealth, once propelling him to the status of the world’s richest man, is largely due to the nation’s oil reserves. This lavish display of wealth at the royal wedding throws into sharp relief the country’s economic challenges.

The Prince’s Global Appeal

Prince Mateen, despite being unlikely to ascend to the throne, has catapulted to international fame, thanks to his striking looks and social media presence, drawing parallels to Britain’s Prince Harry. Serving as a helicopter pilot in the air force and a representative of Brunei in polo, Mateen has been a significant figure in international diplomacy. His participation in crucial royal events, including King Charles’s coronation and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, has only bolstered his global prominence.

0
Asia Brunei Lifestyle
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

