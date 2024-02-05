Royal River Conservation Trust Announces Annual Pisgah Hill Preserve Full Moon Trek

In a series of community events slated for February, the Royal River Conservation Trust (RRCT) will host its 12th annual Pisgah Hill Preserve Full Moon Trek on February 24th. From 4 to 7 p.m., participants can embark on a 0.6-mile hike illuminated by the moonlight, with the sunset scheduled for 5:23 p.m.

Pisgah Hill Preserve Full Moon Trek

Offering an enchanting night under the stars, the trek features campfires, s'mores, and hot cocoa on the summit, making for a truly memorable winter experience. The trail is suitable for hiking in boots or snowshoes. To ensure safety, trailside lighting is provided, and hikers are advised to bring headlamps. Dogs are allowed on the trek provided they are leashed and pet waste is managed.

Trailhead and Reservations

The trailhead is located at 74 Dougherty Road, with parking available along the road. Reservations can be made at the RRCT's official website under the events and programs section.

Other Community Events

In addition to the Full Moon Trek, the community has other events lined up for February. The First Congregational Church Vestry, in collaboration with GNG Recreation, is organizing a Valentine's Day lunch on February 14th. The menu includes meatloaf, salad, bread, and cupcakes, and will feature a presentation about Meals on Wheels. Reservations for the lunch are required by February 9th.

On February 18th, the Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library are holding a pop-up book sale. The sale will offer a variety of craft books, puzzles, and games. Donations for the sale are being accepted at the library, and a story time event will take place before the sale.

The month of events concludes with a performance by Maine-based trio Yard Sauce at the Brick Dwelling House at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village on February 23rd. The event will include a discussion by Brother Arnold Hadd on the Shaker group's history and musical tradition. Tickets are available with a suggested donation, and seating is limited.