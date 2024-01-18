Under the reign of Queen Elizabeth, the royal family adhered to a set of peculiar and stringent rules that governed their public and private conduct. These protocols painted an intriguing picture of royal customs and traditions, serving as silent whispers of an era marked by discipline, elegance, and restraint.

Royal Dining Etiquette

One of the most intricate aspects of royal protocol was their dining etiquette. To excuse oneself during meals for a visit to the restroom, a simple 'Excuse me' sufficed, with no mention of the purpose. The positioning of utensils was also a silent language in itself. Placed in specific ways, they signaled to the wait staff whether a royal member was done eating or pausing. The way the knife and fork were held and the balancing of food on the back of the fork were also subject to royal norms.

Queen Elizabeth's personal conduct at the table was a benchmark for others. The completion of her meal signaled the end for all, imbuing dining with a sense of orchestrated harmony.

Unusual Dietary Restrictions and Neutral Politics

The royal family abstained from consuming shellfish, a measure taken to minimize the risk of food poisoning. They also refrained from voting, maintaining a stance of neutrality that transcended the political landscape.

Signaling and Dress Codes

Queen Elizabeth employed subtle cues to communicate discreetly with her staff during events. The positioning of her purse was a silent indicator, shaping the event's progression. There were also stringent dress and behavior codes, particularly for royal women. They were required to present themselves modestly, wearing light-colored nail polish, pantyhose, and a bold lip color at royal events.

The Future of Royal Protocols

The protocols that were firmly in place during Queen Elizabeth's lifetime have now entered a phase of uncertainty. With the Queen's passing on September 8, 2023, at the age of 96, it remains to be seen whether these customs will continue under the reign of King Charles.