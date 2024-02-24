Royal Green Thumbs Up: King Charles' Senior Gardener Shares Spring Gardening Wisdom

As the frost begins to thaw and the first signs of spring whisper through the air, the anticipation amongst gardening enthusiasts reaches a crescendo. Among them, Jack Stocks, a name synonymous with the flourishing landscapes of the Royal Gardens at Highgrove, stands ready to share his verdant secrets. With over two decades of tending to the royal grounds, Stocks' expertise is not just a profession but a testament to a life dedicated to the art and science of gardening.

Pruning, Planting, and Preparing: The Triple Ps of Spring Gardening

The transition from winter's slumber to spring's awakening is a critical time for gardeners. According to Stocks, the key to a vibrant garden begins with the meticulous pruning of roses. This not only shapes the plant but also encourages healthy growth and flowering. When it comes to garden borders, careful management is essential to ensure that perennials and annuals coexist in harmony, enhancing the garden's aesthetic appeal.

Mulching, Cleaning, and Attracting Wildlife: Enhancing the Garden Experience

One of Stocks' most stressed points is the benefit of mulching. This practice not only conserves moisture and suppresses weeds but also adds an aesthetic finish to the garden. As the outdoor space begins to take shape, cleaning garden furniture and glasshouses emerges as a necessary step to fully enjoy the fruits of one's labor. Furthermore, Stocks advocates for visiting garden centers to stock up on new flowers, tools, and birdseed, emphasizing the joy of attracting wildlife to the garden.

From Royal Grounds to Home Gardens: A Shared Passion for Green Spaces

The wisdom imparted by Jack Stocks transcends the boundaries of the Royal Gardens at Highgrove, reaching gardeners of all levels of expertise. The underlying message is clear: with the right approach, anyone can transform their outdoor spaces into sources of beauty, sustenance, and joy. As spring unfolds, gardeners are encouraged to embrace these practices, weaving the fabric of nature into the tapestry of their daily lives.