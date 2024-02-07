Rotary Club of Elmira Brings Mardi Gras to Town for a Good Cause

In a vivid display of community spirit and festive revelry, the Rotary Club of Elmira is bringing Mardi Gras to town. The club is orchestrating a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser, scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, to bolster the coffers of Meals on Wheels of Chemung County. The event is set to take place at the Green Derby in Elmira, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fundraising for a Cause

Entry to the event comes with a modest fee of $10 at the door, a small price for an evening of entertainment and the knowledge that all collected proceeds are going directly to a laudable cause. Meals on Wheels is a lifeline for many in the community, delivering nutritious meals to those who need them the most, particularly the elderly and the disabled.

Mardi Gras Festivities

Embracing the spirit of Mardi Gras, attendees will be treated to light refreshments courtesy of the Green Derby, and will have the opportunity to participate in a series of raffles. Keeping in line with the theme, Mardi Gras beads will be provided to all participants, adding a dash of color and festivity to the proceedings.

Music and Merriment

Adding to the Fat Tuesday festivities and the charitable atmosphere will be live music from the band Blue Eyed Soul. Their tunes will provide the perfect backdrop for the community to come together, celebrate, and support a worthy cause.