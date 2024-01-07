Rosanna Davison: A Journey of Rediscovery Beyond Motherhood

The former Miss World, Rosanna Davison, has candidly expressed her eagerness to reclaim her identity beyond the realm of motherhood, a sentiment shared by many mothers who sometimes feel overshadowed by their parental responsibilities.

Rediscovering Self in spite of Motherhood

Being a mother to her daughter Sophia and twin sons, Oscar and Hugo, with husband Wes Quirke, has been a fulfilling experience for Rosanna. However, she acknowledges that amidst the rewarding journey of motherhood, she has lost a part of her individuality. This realization has stirred in her a desire to reconnect with her pre-motherhood self, a challenge that entails balancing the demands of parenting with personal aspirations and preferences.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ – A Step Towards Self-confidence

In her quest to regain self-confidence, Rosanna has joined the cast of the popular television show ‘Dancing with the Stars’. As her children have grown older and more independent, she has found the opportunity to merge her family time with rehearsals. Her participation in the show is not only a platform for showcasing her talent but also a medium to rediscover her identity.

Support from Husband and Insights from Past Contestant

Wes Quirke, Rosanna’s husband, who manages his own casino business, has extended his unwavering support towards her decision. Rosanna, in the past, has often prioritized Wes’s professional commitments over her own. This time, however, she stands at the forefront of her journey. Furthermore, Rosanna has sought advice from Suzanne Jackson, the finalist of the show’s previous season, on maintaining emotional and mental well-being while being a part of the show.

Rosanna, now partnered with professional dancer Stephen Vincent, is eager to embrace the personal growth and enjoyment that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ promises to deliver. The show premieres on January 7th on RTE One and RTE Player, marking the beginning of Rosanna’s exciting journey of self-discovery.