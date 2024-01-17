Rosalía's Casual Fashion Statement Sparks Trend: Stradivarius Offers Affordable Version

In the heart of Los Angeles, Spanish singer Rosalía, famed for her hit song 'Bizcochito', was spotted setting a new casual fashion trend. She was seen alongside actress Hunter Schafer, sporting a uniquely styled pair of jeans, folded at the waistband with buttons left undone. The highlight of her ensemble, however, was a distressed leather effect jacket, a style that is taking the winter fashion scene by storm.

Stradivarius Follows the Trend

Stradivarius, a renowned clothing brand under the Inditex group, has swiftly caught on to Rosalía's trend. In a bid to make this high fashion accessible, the brand is offering an affordable version of a similar jacket for a discounted price of less than 20 euros, a significant drop from its original price of 49.99 euros.

Details of the Trending Jacket

The jacket, available in a rich charcoal grey color, boasts a myriad of features that add to its allure. It sports a lapel collar, long sleeves adorned with button details, flap pockets, and a double-breasted closure. As a testament to its popularity, the jacket, available in a wide range of sizes, is seeing its larger sizes sell out rapidly.

Styling the Versatile Piece

The Stradivarius leather effect blazer is lauded for its versatility. It can be styled in various ways, perfectly paired with jeans and a white shirt for a casual look, a knit dress for a more formal setting, or even a total leather effect outfit for a night out. The jacket's unique blend of style and comfort embodies the essence of Rosalía's fashion statement, making it a must-have for fashion enthusiasts.

As per the website, the Stradivarius jacket is made of 100% polyester and is machine washable, combining practicality with style. The brand's quick response to Rosalía's trend is a testament to its commitment to making high fashion accessible to all, thereby adding to its growing popularity in the fashion industry.