Room For Change Opens in Oak Lawn: A Haven for LGBTQ-Affirming Therapy and Art

On Friday, March 1, members of the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Room For Change's new offices at 3500 Oak Lawn, Ste. 200, marking a significant addition to the Oak Lawn gayborhood. This new establishment offers LGBTQ-affirming counseling for individuals, couples, and adolescents, emphasizing both in-person and teletherapy options. Under the supervision of Amanda Esquivel, LPC-S, and Hillary Labac, LPC-S, Room For Change commits to being "a place and space for inner growth," addressing the challenges posed by homophobia, transphobia, and heterosexism.

Comprehensive Services for the LGBTQ Community

Room For Change extends a wide range of counseling services, including individual and relationship counseling, support for coming out, gender-affirming care, and guidance on ethical non-monogamy. The clinic also specializes in same-sex relationship counseling, assistance with sexual relationships and dysfunctions, EMDR for trauma, covert cultural sexual abuse, living with HIV, shame resilience, and parenting LGBTQ youth. Licensed professional counselors Brian Kennedy, Justin Dion, Megan Olson, and associate licensed professional counselors Martie McNamara and Zach Read bring their expertise to the Oak Lawn office, ensuring a supportive environment for all clients.

The Art Project at Room For Change

Integral to its mission of fostering an affirming environment, Room For Change has initiated the Art Project at its Oak Lawn offices. By featuring the works of various LGBTQ+ artists, the project aims to ignite conversations, transcend boundaries, and challenge the status quo, contributing to the healing journey of clients. These artworks not only celebrate diverse expressions of love, sexuality, and gender but also promote acceptance and inclusion, empowering clients and artists alike by fostering a sense of belonging and encouraging everyone to embrace their authentic selves.

Empowering Through Affirmation and Art

Room For Change and its Art Project represent more than just a counseling service; they are a testament to the power of community, affirmation, and artistic expression in promoting mental health and well-being. By creating a space where LGBTQ+ identities are embraced and celebrated, Room For Change is setting a new standard for therapy practices, ensuring that every client can find support, understanding, and a path to inner growth. As this innovative approach to therapy continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly inspire more inclusive practices across the health and wellness industry, making a lasting impact on the lives of many.