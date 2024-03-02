Romsey Model Railway Exhibition Charms with Lego Station, Aids Local Charities

The 44th annual exhibition of Romsey and District Railway Modellers Society, held at Crosfield Hall on March 2 and 3, showcased a diverse range of model railway layouts, captivating attendees with intricate designs and scales. Highlighting the community spirit, the event also announced three significant donations to support local charities, underpinning the society's commitment to giving back.

Engaging Exhibits and Charitable Contributions

Among the standout exhibits was a detailed Lego model of Romsey Station, crafted by Stuart Jones, which drew considerable attention for its creativity and craftsmanship. The exhibition, marking a successful return to form post-Covid, attracted around 750 visitors, offering a family-friendly experience that melded hobbyist passion with community support. This year, NHS First Responders, Jane Scarth House, and the Children's Air Ambulance were the chosen beneficiaries of the society's generosity, each receiving £500 to aid their invaluable services.

Facing Future Uncertainties

Despite the exhibition's success, concerns loom over the future of Crosfield Hall, the event's long-standing venue. With plans to close and demolish the hall, society chairman John Caines expressed hopes for a suitable replacement that wouldn't disrupt the exhibition's central town location, emphasizing the importance of accessibility for attendees and the logistical challenges a relocation could pose.

Community and Continuity

The exhibition not only served as a platform for model railway enthusiasts to share their work but also as a testament to the society's resilience and adaptability in the face of uncertainty. As they navigate potential changes to their venue, the society remains focused on fostering community ties and continuing their tradition of charitable giving, ensuring the exhibition's legacy endures regardless of where it's held.

With a rich history and a bright future ahead, the Romsey and District Railway Modellers Society continues to prove that hobbies can transcend mere pastime activities, becoming powerful catalysts for community engagement and support.