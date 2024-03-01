Rochester Hosts 14th Annual Bachelor Auction for Cancer Support Community

Are you ready to dive back into the dating scene, meet new people, or simply have a blast for a good cause? Rochester's 14th annual Bachelor Auction promises just that, with a night of fun, flirting, and fundraising. Set for March 23 at Essex on University Avenue, this event isn't just about sparking romance—it's about supporting a noble cause. All proceeds from the night will go towards the Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club, ensuring that their vital programming remains free for those in need.

An Evening of Entertainment and Philanthropy

Since its inception, the Bachelor Auction has been more than just an opportunity to snag a date; it's a chance to contribute to a community deeply affected by cancer. The event, reserved for individuals aged 21 and over, combines the excitement of a live auction with the warmth of knowing every bid helps someone in need. With a diverse line-up of eligible bachelors, there's a promise of someone for everyone, making it the perfect occasion for singles looking to mingle or groups seeking a unique night out.

Supporting Free Programming at CSC

At the heart of the Bachelor Auction is its mission to support the Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club. This organization plays a crucial role in providing social and emotional support to those touched by cancer. From support groups to educational workshops, every service offered by CSC is free, thanks to fundraisers like this auction. By participating, bidders are not just vying for a date; they are directly contributing to the well-being of countless individuals navigating their cancer journey.

Looking Forward to the Big Night

As the event approaches, anticipation builds among Rochester's community. This year marks the 14th iteration of the Bachelor Auction, each one surpassing the last in both fun and funds raised. Organizers promise an evening filled with surprises, laughter, and perhaps the start of new relationships. For those interested in attending, further details and a sneak peek at the bachelors up for auction can be found here. Remember, it's not just about winning a date—it's about supporting a cause that touches many lives.

As the date of the Bachelor Auction draws near, the excitement within Rochester's community is palpable. This event is more than just a night out; it's a beacon of hope and support for those affected by cancer. Whether you're looking to meet someone new, enjoy a night of entertainment, or simply contribute to a worthy cause, the Bachelor Auction promises an unforgettable experience. Let's come together for a night of fun, love, and solidarity, proving once again that Rochester stands united in the face of adversity.