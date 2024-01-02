Robin Roberts Continues GMA Hiatus, Celebrates First Married Christmas

As the new year unfolds, Robin Roberts, the beloved co-host of Good Morning America (GMA), extends her absence from the show, raising questions among the audience about her return. Currently basking in the sun-drenched locales of Key West, Florida, she keeps her fans updated through a series of Instagram posts. One such post features an endearing snapshot of her canine companion, Lukas, joining her under the Florida sun, with the comments section turned off, perhaps signifying her intention to enjoy a peaceful, undisturbed retreat.

A Traditional Sojourn to Key West

Robin’s current vacation is not a break from tradition but a continuation of it. She has a fondness for the idyllic beachside town of Key West, as indicated by her numerous posts on Instagram. Tennis, a sport she cherishes, is a pastime she looks forward to during her stay, further emphasizing her love for the tropical paradise.

Co-hosts on Vacation

Robin is not the only one enjoying a break from GMA. Her fellow co-host, George, also took time off to spend the holidays in Japan with his family. However, unlike Robin, George has already returned to the show, leaving viewers curious about Robin’s return date, which, as of now, remains shrouded in ambiguity.

First Christmas as a Married Couple

Adding to the holiday cheer, Robin celebrated a significant milestone in her personal life. She spent her first Christmas married to her longtime partner, Amber Laign. The couple announced their marriage in September in an unconventional yet heartwarming manner, using their dog Lukas’ Instagram page. A delightful photo of Lukas in a tiny tuxedo collar marked the celebration of their nuptials, drawing attention and congratulations from fans and followers.