Robert Pattinson on Verge of Fatherhood, Embraces ‘Dad Bod’

Robert Pattinson, revered for his Twilight saga and recent portrayal as the lead in ‘The Batman,’ is poised on the brink of fatherhood with his long-term girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. According to an insider, Pattinson is brimming with joy at the impending arrival, partaking in culinary indulgences to support Waterhouse’s pregnancy cravings.

‘Dad Bod Physique’ Embraced

Pattinson, known for his non-enthusiasm for workouts—except the rigorous regimen for ‘The Batman’—seems unperturbed by his evolving physique. He is said to be welcoming what the source refers to as a ‘dad bod’. The insider indicates that Pattinson has let go of the chiseled Batman muscle tone, hinting at a softer body post-filming.

A Relaxed Phase of Relationship

The couple, who have been together for half a decade and recently started sharing a living space, appear to be in an unperturbed, comfortable phase in their relationship. The focus is primarily on the expected arrival of their child, overshadowing Pattinson’s fitness routine. However, the source delicately points towards a potential concern—Pattinson’s dietary habits. If unchecked, these could potentially lead to the development of ‘love handles.’

From Illness to Anticipation

Waterhouse had faced an illness during the holiday season, leading many to speculate it was morning sickness. The couple has since confirmed their engagement and their anticipation of parenthood, welcoming the next chapter of their lives with open arms.