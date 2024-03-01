Rita Butcher Honored in Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024

Rita Butcher, a cornerstone of Clinton County, has been named one of the honorees for the prestigious 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024. Her multifaceted contributions to the community, spanning from election polls to marriage guidance and her written works, underscore her significance in the region. The recognition event is set for April 6, with ticket details available for those wishing to attend.

Decades of Dedicated Service

Butcher's journey of unwavering dedication began in 1964, with her involvement in the presidential election process. Over the years, her role expanded beyond the polls, touching lives through her work with St. Columbkille Catholic Church, the Prayer Shawl Ministry, and various political campaigns. Her commitment to community service is matched by her role as a nurturer within her family, having raised 10 children and cared for numerous relatives.

An Author and Entrepreneur

Aside from her community and family commitments, Butcher has made her mark as an author and entrepreneur. Her literary contributions include a nostalgic look back at her upbringing in Port William and a cookbook filled with family recipes. Additionally, through Dress Ups & Tea Cups, she has imparted etiquette and created cherished memories for young girls in the community.

A Legacy of Compassion and Leadership

Rita Butcher's influence in Clinton County goes beyond her visible actions; it's felt in the empowerment and inspiration she instills in others. Her recognition as one of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County is a testament to her lifelong dedication to service, family, and the betterment of her community. As the luncheon approaches, the county anticipates celebrating not just Butcher but the spirit of community leadership she embodies.