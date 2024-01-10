en English
Asia

Rising Demand for Dragon-Imaged Banknotes as Lunar New Year Nears

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
Rising Demand for Dragon-Imaged Banknotes as Lunar New Year Nears

As the Lunar New Year, or Tet, inches closer, the demand for banknotes adorned with the image of the dragon has surged significantly. These special banknotes, colloquially known as ‘lucky money,’ are highly coveted during this festive season. The dragon, a symbol of power, strength, and good fortune in several Asian cultures, assumes heightened auspiciousness during Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Tradition of Lucky Money

The practice of giving lucky money is a cornerstone of Tet festivities. This tradition involves the exchange of monetary gifts, usually in the form of new or specially printed banknotes, which are believed to confer good luck and prosperity to the recipients for the forthcoming year. The banknotes with dragon illustrations are particularly popular because they encapsulate the auspicious attributes associated with the mythical creature.

Cultural Significance and Visual Appeal

The cultural significance of these banknotes, coupled with their visual appeal, contributes to their soaring demand as Tet approaches. These banknotes are more than just a means of transaction; they are a symbol of wishing good luck, prosperity, and blessings. As such, they have become an integral part of the Lunar New Year celebrations, deeply rooted in the customs and traditions of the people.

Tet Festival: A Time of Unity and Respect

Aside from the exchange of lucky money, Tet is also marked by various other customs such as ancestor worship, traditional games, and an emphasis on unity and respect. It is a time of the year when people come together, putting aside their differences, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness. The rising demand for dragon-imaged banknotes serves as a testament to the enduring cultural significance of these practices, and their importance in marking the start of a new lunar year.

Asia Lifestyle Vietnam
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

