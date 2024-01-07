Rishabh Pant’s Sister Gets Engaged; Cricketer to Make Comeback as Captain in IPL 2024

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant, recently marked a significant milestone in her life as she celebrated her engagement to Ankit Chaudhary. The news of their engagement has created quite a stir on social media platforms, with images from the event being widely circulated. A glimpse into the joyful occasion was shared by Sakshi on her Instagram account, unveiling that the couple has been in a loving relationship for nearly a decade.

Celebrating Love and Commitment

After dating for approximately nine years, Sakshi Pant and Ankit Chaudhary decided to take their relationship to the next level. The engagement ceremony, which took place on January 5th, was attended by close friends and family members, including Rishabh Pant. Currently residing in London, the couple is looking forward to starting a new chapter in their lives.

Rishabh Pant’s Anticipated Comeback

Apart from the engagement news, another topic that has been the subject of much discussion is the anticipated return of Rishabh Pant to professional cricket. The star cricketer has been absent from the sport for over a year following a car accident in 2022. However, expectations are high that Rishabh will make a triumphant return in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant is not merely expected to make a comeback but is slated to lead the Delhi Capitals as their captain in IPL 2024. His return is eagerly awaited by fans and followers of the sport, who are anticipating exciting performances and dynamic leadership from the wicketkeeper-batsman. As the engagement news emphasizes the joyous personal moments in Rishabh’s life, his professional comeback promises to add to the excitement in 2024.