Ripon's 600-Year-Old Pancake Race: A Joyous Community Tradition

Shrove Tuesday in Ripon was marked by the city's annual pancake race, a tradition dating back 600 years. The Very Revd John Dobson, Dean of Ripon, led his cathedral colleagues in the event, which drew hundreds of spectators.

A Battle of Pancakes: Ripon's 600-Year-Old Tradition

This year's annual pancake race in Ripon took place on February 13, 2024, with eager participants lining up on Kirkgate. The race began at the Cathedral View Cafe and ended at the Royal Oak pub, where successful racers were rewarded with a pancake from Squid and Tonic and a Cadbury's Cream Egg from Hemingways Marketing Services.

The Venerable Clive Mansell, a 70-year-old clergy member, surprised everyone with his speed and agility, taking the winning title. Schoolchildren, businesses, residents, and cathedral staff all joined in the fun, making it an unforgettable occasion for the Ripon community.

An Enduring Custom: The Last Hurrah Before Lent

Ripon's annual pancake race is a time-honored tradition that dates back 600 years. The event serves as a prelude to the Lent and Ash Wednesday services in the city, marking the last day before the Christian period of fasting and reflection.

The race brings together people from all walks of life, from schoolchildren to clergy members. Participants compete in categories based on age, ensuring that everyone has a chance to take part in this beloved tradition.

A Joyous Occasion for the Ripon Community

The pancake race in Ripon is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of community spirit and unity. The event is eagerly anticipated each year, as it provides an opportunity for people to come together and enjoy a day of fun and laughter before the solemn season of Lent begins.

As the racers crossed the finish line, they were greeted with cheers and applause from the crowd. The joyous atmosphere was contagious, as spectators and participants alike reveled in the spirit of the occasion.

In a world that often seems divided, Ripon's annual pancake race serves as a reminder of the power of community and tradition. For one day each year, the people of Ripon put aside their differences and come together to celebrate a shared heritage and the simple pleasure of racing with a pancake in hand.

As the sun set on another successful pancake race, the people of Ripon looked forward to the Lent and Ash Wednesday services that would follow. But for now, they basked in the warmth of community and the joy of a tradition that has endured for centuries.