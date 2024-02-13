Revolutionizing Senior Living: Good Samaritan Society's Innovative Founder's Crossing Campus

In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize senior living, the Good Samaritan Society, in collaboration with Sanford Health, is building an innovative campus in southeast Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The project, named Good Samaritan Society - Founder's Crossing, promises to be a blueprint for the future, integrating senior living with health clinics and retail spaces.

A Blueprint for the Future

The Good Samaritan Society - Founder's Crossing is envisioned as a comprehensive senior living community that offers a continuum of care, from independent living apartments and villas to assisted living and memory care services. The campus will also include short-term rehab and long-term care options, as well as home-based services.

The centerpiece of the project is a direct connection to a future Sanford Health clinic and Lewis Drug, which will be open to the public. This integration will provide seamless access to healthcare services for the senior residents, enhancing their quality of life and ensuring their well-being.

A Community Within a Community

The Founder's Crossing campus is designed to foster a sense of community and connection. The independent living apartments and villas will offer seniors the freedom and independence they desire, while the assisted living and memory care services will provide the necessary support and care.

The on-site Sanford Health clinic and Lewis Drug will serve not only the senior residents but also the wider community. This integration will create a vibrant, intergenerational community that promotes social interaction and engagement.

A Timeline for Transformation

Construction on the Founder's Crossing campus is expected to begin in the near future, with the initial phase set to open in spring/summer of 2026. This phase will include 146 villas, 120 independent living apartments, 32 assisted living apartments, and 32 memory care assisted living apartments.

Following this, a long-term care center, Sanford Health clinic, Lewis Drug, and additional villas are planned to open between 2026 and 2028. This phased approach will allow for careful planning and execution, ensuring the highest quality of services and facilities.

As we stand on the cusp of this transformative project, the Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health are paving the way for a new era of senior living. By integrating healthcare, retail, and senior living, they are creating a community that supports and empowers seniors, providing them with the care, services, and amenities they need to live fulfilling, independent lives.

Note: This article was published on 2024-02-13.