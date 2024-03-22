Revolutionizing Hydration: SkinFlooding Unveiled as 2024's Top Skincare Trend

Listen to the story: Breathe in. Manifest clear skin, flawless glow, and youthful complexion. And breathe out. Isn't this what we all want? Achieving glass skin in 2024 has been on the wish list for most of us. But getting radiant-looking skin that is well-hydrated is no cakewalk. Enter the many social media approved beauty trends that claim to make all our beauty dreams come true. From face taping to skin cycling, beauty enthusiasts keep on coming up with new tricks and hacks. Skin flooding is one such Instagram trend that has got everyone hooked. This technique claims to keep the skin hydrated for longer. But does it actually work? India Today got in touch with a few experts to find out the same.

Advertisment

What is Skin Flooding?

Skin flooding is a new technique that involves layering products in a specific order to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration to the skin. "Basically, it is about ultra-moisturizing," says Dr. Anup Dhir, senior consultant, Apollo Hospital, and ex-president, Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. He says that the idea behind skin flooding is to deliver moisture to deeper layers of the skin. Also known as moisture sandwiching, this skincare technique is about creating a barrier on the skin to lock in moisture by applying multiple layers of hydrating products, adds Delhi-based dermatologist Dr. Rinky Kapoor from The Esthetic Clinics. This method aims to saturate the skin with hydration by layering lightweight serums, essences, and moisturisers one after the other.

Benefits and Customization

Advertisment

By trapping water within the skin, moisture sandwiching helps improve hydration levels and enhances the overall appearance of the skin, Dr. Kapoor explains. One key benefit of skin flooding is its ability to boost the effectiveness of skincare products by allowing each layer to penetrate deeply into the skin. This technique is particularly beneficial for those with dry skin, as it helps replenish lost moisture and restore a healthy glow. The doctor adds that skin flooding can be customised based on individual skincare concerns and preferences, making it a versatile and adaptable approach to achieving well-hydrated and nourished skin.

Choosing the Right Products

When it comes to skin flooding, the products used play a crucial role in achieving maximum hydration and glowing skin. Various types of moisturisers are involved in this technique, each serving a specific purpose. By combining these different types of moisturising products, one can effectively flood the skin with hydration for a radiant and healthy complexion that lasts throughout the day. However, Dr. Dhir warns that if your skin is sensitive or acne-prone, you should avoid this method. Picking the right product is important to ensure the technique suits your skin type and concerns.

As we step into the future of skincare, skin flooding emerges as a promising trend that offers a well-hydrated, nourished, and radiant complexion. While the technique holds great potential, understanding your skin type and choosing the right products are essential steps to ensure its success. As this trend continues to gain popularity, it brings us closer to achieving the flawless glow that we all desire.