Reviving Heritage: Stackpole Walled Gardens' New Vineyard and Oral History Project Unveiled

Stackpole Walled Gardens, cherished for its pivotal role in providing employment and a nurturing environment for individuals with disabilities, embarks on a new chapter with the introduction of a vineyard and an enriching oral history project. Spearheaded by Pembrokeshire Mencap with support from National Lottery heritage funding, this initiative aims to highlight the garden's historical significance and its century-long legacy of supplying produce to the erstwhile Stackpole Court. The project, featuring recorded interviews with the garden's team, trustees, and locals, will offer visitors an immersive experience starting Wednesday, March 6.

Advertisment

Historical Echoes and Horticultural Renewal

The Citizen Curators oral history project brings to light the intertwined history of Stackpole Walled Gardens and the local community, celebrating the enduring legacy of horticulture at the site. Volunteers have meticulously recorded conversations, ensuring the preservation and dissemination of the garden's rich narrative. This initiative not only enriches visitor experience but also serves as a testament to the garden's historical and social significance, connecting past and present through the voices of those who have shaped its journey.

A Flourishing Future with Vineyard Ventures

Advertisment

With the introduction of a vineyard, Stackpole Walled Gardens is branching out into new horticultural territory. The meticulous planning and dedication behind this venture mirror the garden's commitment to innovation and sustainability. The first vine, planted by Brian, a long-serving participant, symbolizes the growth and evolution of the garden. This new endeavor, funded by a bequest from the Hywel Davies Trust, promises to not only enhance the garden's botanical diversity but also provide a sustainable source of funding for Pembrokeshire Mencap's invaluable work.

Engaging the Community and Beyond

The gardens continue to serve as a beacon of community engagement and environmental stewardship. Visitors can look forward to exploring the vibrant flora, engaging with the oral history project, and enjoying the serene ambiance of Cawdors Tearoom. As the garden seeks to expand its team of trustees, it invites those passionate about heritage and horticulture to contribute to its future. This initiative underscores the garden's role as a hub of learning, leisure, and legacy, fostering a deeper connection with nature and history.

As Stackpole Walled Gardens weaves its past into the fabric of its future, it stands as a testament to the power of community, heritage, and horticulture. The vineyard and oral history project not only enrich the garden's offerings but also reinforce its mission to provide a sanctuary for both people and nature. By embracing its historical roots and looking forward to new growth, Stackpole Walled Gardens continues to cultivate a legacy of inclusivity, education, and environmental stewardship.