Revitalized Riverfront Retreat: A Luxurious Waterfront Haven in East Granby, CT

Nestled on a curve of the Farmington River, 8 Old Hartford Avenue in East Granby, Connecticut, is a waterfront property that has undergone a remarkable transformation. Since 2019, this home has been revitalized with numerous upgrades and additions, turning it into a modern oasis with stunning southern views.

A Riverfront Retreat Transformed

The renovation of this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home includes a slew of enhancements, such as a brand new kitchen, custom ceilings, and an expansive family room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The exterior has also been updated with new doors, windows, vinyl siding, and a welcoming front porch.

The backyard is a sanctuary unto itself, boasting a newly installed Gunite heated pool, spa, outdoor shower, and a large, fully fenced-in yard with a state-of-the-art irrigation system. Inside, the living room features a cozy wood-burning stove, beautiful hardwood floors, and direct access to the family room.

The updated kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with a large island, quartz countertop, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a seamless connection to the dining room. The office provides ample workspace and direct outdoor access, while the second floor houses three bedrooms, a laundry room, and two bathrooms.

The basement is partially finished and includes a recreation room with direct backyard access and a half bath. Recent installations include central air conditioning and connections for an outdoor flat-screen television.

A Haven in a Sought-After Town

East Granby, the home of this remarkable property, is a desirable town with numerous parks, open spaces, and nearby amenities. With 759 active listings in Connecticut, including single-family homes, condos, townhomes, farms, land, mobile homes, and new construction homes for sale, this waterfront home stands out among the rest.

A Blend of Luxury and Accessibility

In addition to its luxurious features, this property also caters to accessibility needs. With an elevator, security features, and central heating and cooling systems, the home offers convenience and comfort to its residents.

The property's unique location and amenities make it an exceptional find in the East Granby real estate market. From its hill and mountain views to its proximity to a golf course and clubhouse, this renovated waterfront home truly offers it all.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, properties like 8 Old Hartford Avenue serve as a reminder of the potential for transformation and the enduring allure of waterfront living.

With its captivating southern views, luxurious amenities, and thoughtful renovations, 8 Old Hartford Avenue stands as a testament to the power of vision and craftsmanship. Nestled on the banks of the Farmington River, this transformed waterfront property invites residents to embrace a life of comfort, beauty, and connection to nature.

In East Granby, a town renowned for its picturesque landscapes and welcoming community, this home serves as a beacon of modern luxury and timeless appeal. Amidst the rolling hills and verdant forests, 8 Old Hartford Avenue offers a sanctuary of comfort and tranquility – a true haven in the heart of Connecticut's most desirable locale.