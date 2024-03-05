Revitalize Your Garden: Grow These 5 Unique Herbs Recommended by Expert Jekka McVicar

Discover the vibrant world of herb gardening with insights from Jekka McVicar, an acclaimed herb expert, designer, and author with 14 RHS Chelsea Gold Medals. McVicar's latest book, 100 Herbs To Grow, introduces gardeners to a treasure trove of aromatic and versatile herbs that promise to add flair to any garden. Among these, five stand out for their unique appeal and culinary versatility, proving that an adventurous spirit can lead to delightful and unexpected flavors right from your backyard.

Hyssop: A Bee's Delight and Culinary Gem

Hyssop, renowned for its vibrant blue and purple flowers, is more than just a feast for the eyes. As a member of the Lamiaceae family, it shares lineage with mint, sage, and thyme, offering a similar aromatic allure. Its leaves and edible flowers can transform teas, salads, and pasta sauces with a minty twist. Cultivating hyssop requires a sunny spot and well-drained soil, making it a perfect companion for sage and thyme in your garden. Not only does it enhance your dishes, but it also attracts bees and serves as an excellent companion plant for cabbages by deterring the cabbage white butterfly.

Myrtle: The Herb of Love

Myrtle, with its aromatic dark leaves and stunning white flowers, is revered as Aphrodite's herb. This fragrant evergreen shrub can be used similarly to bay leaves, adding depth to stews, soups, and sauces. The berries that follow flowering can be transformed into a unique myrtle gin, reminiscent of the traditional sloe gin. Myrtle thrives in full sun and well-drained soil, requiring protection from frost and excessive moisture. A south or west-facing wall provides the ideal shelter, ensuring a bountiful harvest of this symbol of love.

Monarda fistulosa: A Floral Feast for the Senses

Monarda fistulosa, or wild bergamot, stands out with its mauve leaves and flowers that resemble a flamboyant summer wedding hat. The petals, bursting with a warm, minty, and spicy flavor, make a colorful addition to salads. Native to North America, this easy-to-grow perennial attracts bees and other pollinators, earning it the nickname 'bee balm.' Its rhizome roots are not invasive, making it a striking yet manageable choice for ornamental gardens. The plant's leaves can also be used to brew a spicy tea, further showcasing its versatility.

Lemon Grass: A Tropical Twist

Lemon grass, a staple in Thai and South East Asian cuisines, offers a refreshing citrus flavor that can elevate curries, teas, and even gin and tonics. Growing lemon grass from seed allows gardeners to utilize both the stem and leaf, the latter being commonly used abroad. This 'proper grass' thrives in a container, requiring a loam-based compost and consistent moisture. Transitioning it indoors during colder months ensures its survival, allowing you to enjoy its vibrant flavor year-round.

Sweet Cicely: Nature's Natural Sweetener

Sweet cicely, resembling cow parsley, emerges as a natural sugar herb, perfect for pairing with springtime rhubarb. Reducing sugar intake by up to three quarters, this herb infuses dishes with a sweet aniseed flavor. Whether used in salads, soups, stews, or even raw, sweet cicely offers a healthy alternative to sugar. Gardeners should note its potential invasiveness, planning its placement with care to avoid unwanted spread.

Embracing the cultivation of these unique herbs not only enriches your garden's biodiversity but also invites a world of flavor into your culinary endeavors. Jekka McVicar's recommendations provide a gateway to exploring the lesser-known treasures of the herb world, promising both beauty and utility. As these plants flourish, so too will your appreciation for the natural world's boundless capacity for surprise and delight.