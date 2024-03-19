Revealed: Why Meghan Markle Chose American Riviera Orchard Name for Her Brand

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, officially launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, on March 14, marking a significant step in her post-royal career. The brand, which covers a wide array of interests including family, cooking, entertaining, and home décor, has quickly garnered attention, amassing over half a million followers on its newly minted Instagram account. This venture also aligns with Meghan's upcoming Netflix cooking show, promising to offer a glimpse into her personal tastes and preferences.

Brand Identity and Vision

Meghan's choice of name for her brand, American Riviera Orchard, pays homage to her and Prince Harry's residence in Santa Barbara, known as the 'American Riviera'. According to a close source, Meghan finds the name "perfect" and "authentic," reflecting her enthusiasm for this new endeavor. The brand aims to encapsulate everything Meghan loves, intending to share her unique style and passions with the world. The launch has stirred discussions, especially regarding the strategic omission of Meghan's name from the brand, amidst speculations about her waning popularity in the US.

Controversy and Public Reaction

The Duchess's decision to use her royal title in the branding efforts has sparked debate, with some branding it a "silly move." Critics argue that leveraging her royal status for a personal venture raises questions about the balance between personal gain and the responsibilities tied to her title. PR experts suggest that distancing her personal identity from the brand could be a strategic move to allow the brand to develop its own identity, amidst fluctuating public opinions about Meghan and Prince Harry.