Rev Up for Adventure: Lakeland Motor Museum Hosts Spring Classic Drive and Ride in Day

Mark your calendars for an exhilarating trip back in time at the Lakeland Motor Museum's Spring Classic Drive and Ride in Day. Scheduled for Saturday, May 4, this event promises to be a memorable day for classic vehicle enthusiasts and families alike, featuring a diverse range of iconic vehicles and a chance to win the Springtime Stunner Trophy.

Iconic Styles and Legendary Vehicles

The Classic Drive and Ride in Day is not just for vehicle owners. It's an open invitation for anyone interested in exploring the evolution of road transport. Attendees will be treated to a stunning array of motorbikes, and high-performance sports cars. The event highlights include the museum's extensive collection of over 140 classic cars and motorbikes, period shop displays, a 1930s garage, and a World War One display. Additionally, special tributes to Sir Malcolm and Donald Campbell's historic speed record feats will be showcased, featuring replicas of the 1935 Blue Bird car and the 1967 jet hydroplane Bluebird K7.

Engaging Activities for Young Explorers

A visit to the Lakeland Motor Museum is made even more exciting for young guests thanks to a specially designed museum quiz. With 23 clues, questions, and directions, the quiz leads young adventurers around the museum, offering a fun and educational experience. Every child who takes on the challenge receives a small gift, ensuring a rewarding adventure. The quiz caters to all ages, with 'A' questions for the little ones and more challenging 'B' questions for older children. Families are encouraged to download a copy of the quiz from the museum's website before their visit.

A Day of Celebration and Discovery

Located in the heart of the Lake District at Backbarrow, the Lakeland Motor Museum is more than just a collection of vehicles; it's a journey through the history of road transport. The Spring Classic Drive and Ride in Day, running from 10am to 1pm, offers an exceptional opportunity for enthusiasts and families to explore this rich history. Beyond the display of vehicles and the competition for the Springtime Stunner Trophy, the event is a celebration of community and the enduring appeal of classic transportation. Whether you're a classic car owner or simply a fan of automotive history, this event promises a day filled with discovery, learning, and fun.