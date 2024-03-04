Rev. Dr. Allen B. Hopkins, Sr., Esteemed Virginia Pastor and Community Leader, Passes at 80

Rev. Dr. Allen B. Hopkins, Sr., a prominent pastor and cherished community figure from Newport News, VA, passed away at home on February 29, 2024, surrounded by his family, marking the end of an era in Virginia's religious and social community. Born into a military family in Norfolk, VA, and raised on Chincoteague Island, Allen's journey from a spirited youth to a revered pastor and social worker was marked by his unwavering faith, dedication, and a plethora of talents that endeared him to many.

Allen's academic and spiritual pursuits led him from Christopher Newport College to the halls of South Eastern Baptist Theological Seminar and finally to the International Seminary Plymouth, where he earned his Ph.D. in Religious Studies. His pastoral tenure spanned several churches across Virginia, impacting countless lives through his sermons, counseling, and community service. Beyond the pulpit, Allen was known for his diverse interests, from athletics to music, and his work as a social worker and probation and parole officer further showcased his commitment to serving others.

Legacy of Service

Throughout his life, Allen served as pastor to various congregations, including Greenpond Baptist Church and Pine Chapel Baptist Church, nurturing spiritual growth and community cohesion. His role extended beyond spiritual guidance, as he engaged in social work and law enforcement, embodying the principles he preached.

A Life Celebrated

Allen's legacy is carried forward by his family, including his wife of 61 years, Emma Faye Hopkins, their children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family's plan to receive friends and hold a memorial service at Sayler Funeral Home underscores their appreciation for the community's support and the impact Allen had on so many lives.

Continuing His Mission

In lieu of flowers, donations to Medi Home Health and Hospice or Pine Chapel Baptist Church were encouraged, reflecting Allen's lifelong dedication to caring for others and supporting the institutions that meant so much to him. This gesture ensures that his legacy of service, compassion, and leadership continues to inspire and make a difference.

Rev. Dr. Allen B. Hopkins, Sr.'s passing is a profound loss for the Virginia community and beyond. However, his life's work and the memories shared by those who knew him will continue to inspire future generations, embodying the essence of a life well-lived in the service of others and faith.