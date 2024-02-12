Reuben Owen: A New Chapter in the Yorkshire Dales

Reuben Owen, the 19-year-old son of Clive and Amanda Owen from the beloved TV show 'Our Yorkshire Farm', is stepping into the limelight with his own series. Titled 'Reuben Owen: Life in the Yorkshire Dales', this Channel 5 production will chronicle Reuben's venture into the heavy plant machinery business, a departure from his family's traditional farming background.

A New Chapter Unfolds

Set to air between February 24 and March 1, the six-episode series marks Reuben's first solo appearance after being part of family-oriented programs. With his girlfriend Sarah and best friend Tommy by his side, viewers can expect an authentic portrayal of youthful ambition, challenges, and camaraderie in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

From Farms to Heavy Machinery

The series will delve into the intricacies of running a heavy plant machinery business, offering insights into this lesser-known aspect of rural life. Reuben's journey promises to be a compelling narrative of resilience, determination, and innovation - values that resonate deeply with the spirit of the Yorkshire Dales.

Capturing Hearts and Imaginations

Known for his charm and genuine nature, Reuben has already won the hearts of many viewers. His new series is anticipated to draw in a wide audience, from those who appreciate the stunning landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales to those intrigued by the mechanics of heavy machinery.

As we approach the premiere date, anticipation builds for what promises to be an engaging exploration of life, love, and ambition in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. Tune in to Channel 5 between February 24 and March 1 to join Reuben, Sarah, and Tommy on their exciting new journey.

