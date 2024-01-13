en English
Retired Podiatrist Preserves Local History through a Massive Model Train Layout

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
Retired Podiatrist Preserves Local History through a Massive Model Train Layout

In the heart of California’s northern Central Valley, a piece of history has been meticulously recreated, not in a museum or a textbook, but in the backyard workshop of Dr. Michael C. Andrews, a retired podiatrist and train enthusiast. Spanning nearly 2,000 square feet, Andrews’ intricate model train layout captures a historical snapshot of the region from 1940 to 1960, a pivotal period that marked the transition from steam to diesel trains. This isn’t just a hobbyist’s project, but an elaborate homage to a bygone era, rendered with such detail that it mirrors prominent locations throughout Yuba City, Marysville, Sacramento, Roseville, Live Oak, Sutter, and Corning.

History Crafted in ‘O Scale’

Andrews’ model follows the stringent ‘O Scale’ specifications, a standard used by hobbyists worldwide to ensure the correct proportion and detail in model trains. This scale, when combined with Andrews’ meticulousness, has resulted in a layout that reflects not just the trains of that era, but also the local landmarks and the environment they traversed. From the buildings that lined the tracks to the greenery that enveloped them, the model is a slice of time preserved in miniature.

A Labour of Love Facing an Uncertain Future

What started as a private passion project for Andrews has, over time, become a potential treasure for the public. Facing health issues and a potential relocation, Andrews is now keen on sharing his creation with others. His hope is to find a new home for the model, where it can be viewed by the public and serve as a testament to the region’s rich history. This hope, however, is tethered to a challenge: finding a suitable location that is secure, weatherproof, climate-controlled, and sustainable.

Community Rallies Behind the Historical Gem

Despite the daunting task of relocation, the community has rallied around Andrews’ project. Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris, along with other community leaders, has expressed a desire to preserve the model and keep it as a part of the region’s heritage. The search for a new home is ongoing, with community members encouraged to contribute ideas. This project is more than just a hobby for Dr. Andrews. It’s a passion fueled by a love for locomotives and a desire to preserve local history. As the community rallies to find a new home for this historical gem, one thing is clear: Dr. Andrews’ labor of love has already found a place in the hearts of the people.

History
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

