Rethinking New Year’s Resolutions: The Shift toward Sustainable Personal Growth

As the New Year approaches, many are considering their resolutions. Yet, this year, a shift from the traditional resolution-setting is being advocated by several industry experts. They suggest that instead of setting lofty goals that often fade within weeks, we should focus on long-term sustainable changes that shape our identities.

Mount Shasta Goal: A Long-Term Vision

Wally Bock, a renowned consultant, encourages the setting of a ‘Mount Shasta Goal.’ This concept draws inspiration from the prominent peak in California, symbolizing a significant, long-term goal that is always within sight. Unlike fleeting annual resolutions, the Mount Shasta Goal represents a commitment to a substantial change, a vision we consistently work towards.

According to Bock, the key to achieving this goal lies in a weekly system of identifying steps, acting, and tracking behavior. He acknowledges that not every week will yield progress but emphasizes the importance of persistence and regular reassessment.

Incremental Changes: A Gentle Approach to Personal Development

On the same wavelength, David Cain, a Winnipeg blogger, proposes a different strategy. He suggests creating two lists for the upcoming year: one for activities that provide net benefits and should be increased, and another for behaviors that should be reduced.

Rather than attempting drastic overnight changes—a common pitfall of New Year’s resolutions—Cain encourages focusing on a handful of habits and making incremental progress. This approach promotes a gentle and intentional path to personal development, one step at a time.

Resolutions to Intentions: Shaping Identity

These innovative approaches to New Year’s resolutions represent a significant shift in perspective. They propose a transition from short-lived resolutions to sustained, identity-shaping pursuits. Instead of setting ourselves up for potential disappointment with impractical resolutions, we are encouraged to focus on achievable, long-lasting changes that truly matter.

As we usher in the New Year, perhaps we should consider these alternative approaches. After all, personal growth isn’t about instant transformations, but the journey of becoming better versions of ourselves, one day at a time.