Retailers Slash Bedding Prices in Post-Christmas Sales

In the wake of Christmas, leading retailers Dunelm, Debenhams, and John Lewis have kicked off their post-holiday sales, with bedding receiving substantial markdowns. Customers are capitalizing on this opportunity to revamp their bedrooms without breaking the bank, as price slashes reach up to 70%.

Dunelm’s Half-Price Bedding Bonanza

Dunelm has halved the prices of selected bedding items, with top picks now available for a mere £10, down from the original £20-£34 range. The Fiori Pink Floral Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, noted for its fresh and appealing aesthetic, is a prominent highlight. However, the product’s color accuracy and fit have come under scrutiny, with one purchaser observing a color discrepancy, describing the actual item as a lighter grey rather than the advertised pink.

Debenhams and John Lewis Join the Discount Race

Not to be outdone, Debenhams and John Lewis have also initiated their bedding sales. Debenhams is offering discounts of up to 70%, while John Lewis has reduced prices by 50%. A comparable floral bedding set from John Lewis, made of 100% cotton for night-long comfort, is now retailing at £30-£45, a significant drop from the original £60-£90.

Other Retailers Offering Post-Holiday Discounts

Alongside these high-street giants, other retailers are also making waves with their post-Christmas sales. JCPenney.com is hosting a Clearance Sale with up to 85% off on bedding and home decor. Noteworthy discounts include the North Pole Trading Co Holiday Midnight Toile Velvet Reversible Quilt Set and the WellBeing by Sunham 300 Thread Count Antimicrobial Treated 6 Piece Sheet Set at Macy’s. There are also savings to be had on pillows, pajama sets, and memory foam pillows for stomach and back sleepers.

IKEA, a trusted name in home furnishings, is offering up to 70% off on a range of essentials, including bedding, kitchenware, lighting, and pet accessories, until January 16, 2024. For IKEA Family members, the deals are even sweeter, with an extra 20% off on salmon until January 31, 2024.