Resorts World Genting Gifts Memorable Day to Orphans at SkyWorlds Theme Park

In a heartwarming gesture that lit up the holiday season, Resorts World Genting rolled out a red carpet for 40 children from two Malaysian welfare homes, turning their dreams into reality with a fascinating day at the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park. The children, ranging from five to seventeen years old, hailed from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary in Kuala Lumpur and Sweet Care Home, Batu Caves in Selangor.

A Day of Joy and Thrills

The day commenced with a sumptuous feast, the air filled with sweet strains of Christmas carols. The young faces lit up as they unwrapped their presents, but the day held more thrills. Led by the theme park’s ambassadors, the children embarked on an adventure across various attractions that kindled their imagination and stoked their excitement. From the frosty landscapes of Ice Age’s Acorn Adventure to the vibrant energy of Rio’s Samba Glider, from the futuristic ESD Global Defender to the interstellar journey of Alpha Fighter Pilots, and the gravity-defying Terraform Tower Challenge, the park opened a world of wonder for the young guests.

Spreading Happiness, Creating Memories

The event was more than just a day of fun—it was a mission to spread joy. Genting Malaysia Bhd’s Vice-President, Datuk Seri Kay Atisha Parasuraman, highlighted the significance of such initiatives, emphasizing the importance of bringing happiness to others, especially during the festive season. Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary Kuala Lumpur’s coordinator, Malar Mathews, echoed these sentiments. She expressed her gratitude for the experience, noting that the children would treasure the memories of this trip for a long time.

The Power of Kindness

The day’s events at Resorts World Genting underscored the power of kindness and the impact of creating joyful experiences for those less fortunate. As the children departed the theme park, their faces mirrored the day’s adventures, filled with the joy and wonder that only a child can experience. The initiative demonstrated that bringing a little happiness can spark a light that outshines the most splendid of Christmas decorations—an invaluable lesson for us all.