Rescue Cat Shaggy: A Feline with a Fondness for Salad

Imagine being served a side salad with every meal. Now, imagine a cat doing the same. Meet Shaggy, a rescue cat from Boston, Massachusetts, who refuses to eat his meals without a side salad. This unusual dietary preference is believed to stem from his feral origins and early dietary challenges.

A Unique Eating Habit

Shaggy was adopted by Dina Moeller from the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem in May 2021. Initially labeled shy, Shaggy quickly revealed his bold personality. His penchant for human food was noticed early on by Moeller. The cat's peculiar eating habit intensified after a medical condition necessitated a diet of plain chicken and rice.

Shaggy's digestive issues improved once Moeller started incorporating salad ingredients into his meals. However, she ensures all ingredients are cat-safe. His diet largely consists of cat food, but he enjoys a variety of human foods. On occasion, Shaggy even refuses to eat without his preferred greens.

Consultation with the Vet

Although veterinarians typically advise against feeding cats human food due to the difficulty in maintaining a balanced diet, Moeller consulted with her vet regarding Shaggy's eating habits. The vet, who had a similar experience with a pet of feral background, reassured her that such habits can be hard to change, and moderation is key.

Shaggy’s Love for Human Food

Shaggy's love for human food goes beyond salad. He has tried to sneak a bite of bagels, hamburgers, and cheese, and enjoys watermelon, cantaloupe, and pumpkin seeds. Nevertheless, Moeller maintains that Shaggy's unique dietary preferences are primarily influenced by his background and insists that he is happy and healthy.

Despite the peculiarities, Shaggy’s tale serves as a reminder of the resilience of rescue animals and the love they can bring into our lives. As for Shaggy, he continues to enjoy his meals with a side salad, proving that even cats can have a taste for the healthier things in life.