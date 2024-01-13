en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Renouncing Wealth for Spirituality: The Profound Journey of Yogitha Surana

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Renouncing Wealth for Spirituality: The Profound Journey of Yogitha Surana

In an age where wealth and material comforts are often perceived as the yardsticks of success, Yogitha Surana, a 19-year-old girl hailing from a prosperous family in Chittor, has chosen to tread a less traveled path. Displaying an extraordinary level of spiritual commitment, Yogitha is set to renounce her affluent lifestyle and embrace the austere life of a Jain nun.

From Material Comfort to Spiritual Enlightenment

Yogitha’s journey to this decision is as profound as it is poignant. Born into a family well-known for their successful jewelry business, she had access to a life of comfort and myriad opportunities. Her dreams, like many her age, were once filled with ambitions of becoming a pilot, a Chartered Accountant, or an IAS officer. However, her perspective underwent a drastic shift, leading her to forsake these worldly desires and material comforts such as fans, lights, and personal care products. Her goal now is nothing less than moksha, or salvation, a state of liberation and peace achieved through detachment from materialistic attachments, as prescribed in Jainism.

Community Support and A Grand Ceremony

Despite the initial shock of their daughter’s decision, Yogitha’s parents, Padmaraj and Sapana Surana, have now come to terms with and support her spiritual pursuit. In fact, her choice is well-respected within their community. An elaborate religious procession is being planned to mark her transition. The event, expected to draw around 50,000 attendees, will be a testament to the reverence that the community holds for those who choose the path of spiritual enlightenment over materialistic gains.

A Focused Pursuit of Inner Peace

Fluent in Hindi, Telugu, and English, Yogitha has chosen to discontinue her formal education to dedicate herself wholeheartedly to her newfound spiritual path. Her conviction reflects the core values of Jainism, emphasizing the importance of inner peace over material wealth. Her life is set to be a testament to the power of spiritual detachment and the pursuit of inner tranquility, offering a unique narrative in an increasingly materialistic world.

0
India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 seconds ago
Konkona Sensharma on Her Acting Approach & New Series 'Killer Soup'
National Film Award-winning actor Konkona Sensharma recently shared insights into her unique approach to acting and her experiences with character immersion. In a captivating reveal, she discussed an instance where her on-screen role seeped into her real life, leading her to express her feelings to a man, mirroring her character’s actions in a film. This
Konkona Sensharma on Her Acting Approach & New Series 'Killer Soup'
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins ago
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
3 mins ago
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
40 seconds ago
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Dia Mirza Reflects on Two Decades in Film and Environmental Activism
57 seconds ago
Dia Mirza Reflects on Two Decades in Film and Environmental Activism
Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts
1 min ago
Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts
Latest Headlines
World News
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
11 seconds
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
35 seconds
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
37 seconds
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
40 seconds
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
48 seconds
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
1 min
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
3 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
3 mins
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
52 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app