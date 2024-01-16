Remy Martin's 300-Year Legacy Celebrated in a Bottle: The '300th Anniversary Coupe'

To mark a milestone, the 300th anniversary of Remy Martin, Cellarmaster Baptiste Loiseau presents the world with a one-of-a-kind treasure-'300th Anniversary Coupe', a limited-edition Cognac. As a testament to the brand's rich history and exceptional craftsmanship, only 6,274 bottles of this exclusive blend have been released, with a mere 1,000 making their way to the U.S. market.

Legacy in a Glass

Loiseau crafted this unique blend using the maison's Reserve Perpetuelle, a special reserve of extraordinary eaux-de-vie originating from the Grande Champagne region, renowned for being the finest cru. This tradition of the perpetual reserve has been a torch passed from one cellarmaster to the next, illuminating a lineage of expertise and passion.

For this special occasion, Loiseau has drawn upon the 290th Anniversary Coupe, a creation of his predecessor, Pierrette Trichet. The outcome is a Cognac that is both complex and elegantly structured, presenting a symphony of flavors to the palate.

A Taste of Celebration

The 300th Anniversary Coupe teases the senses with an intriguing blend of tropical and dried fruits, baking spices, and toasted nuts. With each sip, it evolves, revealing a medley of figs, floral notes, candied rinds, chocolate-covered nuts, and charred fruit. The grand finale is a long, satisfying finish that leaves a lasting impression.

A Luxurious Tribute

Tagged at $2,735 per bottle, this Cognac is indeed a luxurious addition to the spirit world. Encased in an individually numbered glass decanter, the 300th Anniversary Coupe is more than a beverage; it is a celebration of Remy Martin's enduring legacy and a nod to the future of this illustrious brand.

As part of the tricentenary celebrations, Remy Martin will roll out limited releases and global activations throughout 2024, inviting enthusiasts worldwide to partake in this historic event.