Remembering George Floyd: An Exhibit for Justice and Hope

In the heart of Phoenix, an exhibit stands as a poignant testament to a life lost and a nation awakened. George Floyd's memory lives on through the artifacts left in his honor - paintings, poems, signs - each a powerful narrative of grief, resilience, and hope. The exhibit, opening its doors today, is more than just a tribute; it's a call to action against police violence and systemic inequities.

A Painful Echo Across Cities

Parallels between Minneapolis and Phoenix are starkly drawn at this exhibit. Both cities bear the scars of police violence, with Arizona holding a grim history of law enforcement brutality. The exhibit serves as a reminder that George Floyd's tragic fate is not an isolated incident but a symptom of deep-rooted issues demanding immediate attention.

'Breathe Life Bible': Faith in Action

In response to Floyd's killing, Michele Clark Jenkins and Stephanie Perry Moore have co-created 'The Breathe Life Bible'. This unique version of the holy book aims to inspire Christians worldwide to take action against injustice and oppression. It emphasizes scriptural verses promoting faith in action, inviting readers to apply their faith to their actions and live lives that reflect justice and equality.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tears

The exhibit has already moved many visitors to tears, stirring emotions that transcend words. As part of the George Floyd Global Memorial's efforts, it seeks to bring awareness to social justice issues and stimulate collective action. The 'Breathe Life Bible', too, carries this mission forward, offering 'Breathe It In' segments for each biblical book, 'Oxygen' tidbits highlighting promises in the verses, and devotions written by Christian leaders such as Bernice A. King and Derrick Johnson.