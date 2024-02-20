Remembering Evita Totty: A Pillar of Strength and Compassion in McKenzie, Tennessee

On a solemn Wednesday in McKenzie, Tennessee, the community gathers to bid farewell to one of its most cherished members, Evita Totty. The Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home stands as the venue for both visitation and funeral services on February 21, 2024, marking the final earthly journey of a woman whose life was a testament to service, love, and resilience.

Advertisment

A Life of Diverse Service

Evita Totty, born on November 13, 1980, in Chicago, Illinois, led a life marked by a profound commitment to serving others. Her professional journey saw her embracing roles that spanned the education and social service sectors. At the Department of Human Service in Dresden, Evita dedicated herself to supporting those in need, a role that highlighted her innate compassion and desire to make a difference. Her versatility and commitment to community wellbeing were further demonstrated through her work as an office manager at Generations and as a substitute teacher at Dresden High School. Through these positions, Evita touched many lives, weaving a legacy of kindness and dedication that resonated well beyond her professional endeavors.

A Family's Heart

Advertisment

Survived by her husband, Jason Totty, and daughters, Hannah and Megan, Evita's legacy is also profoundly personal. The love she shared with her family was the cornerstone of her life. Her mother, Linda Hernandez, sisters Carla Summers, Gracie Clements, Lupe Hernandez, and brothers Paul Hernandez, Rudy Fuentes, Marco Zepeda, and Jonathan Medina, remember her as a luminous presence— a source of strength, love, and unwavering support. Evita's family, a reflection of her heart's capacity, stands as a testament to the love she poured into the world. Her father, Guadalupe Hernandez, and brother, Rocky Hernandez, who preceded her in death, are now reunited with her in memory and spirit.

A Community Mourns and Celebrates

The impact of Evita Totty's life extends far beyond the immediate circle of family and friends. As the community of McKenzie comes together to honor her memory, the outpouring of love and respect is palpable. The visitation and funeral service at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home, followed by the burial at Sandy Branch Cemetery, are not just markers of an end but a celebration of a life profoundly lived. Evita's dedication to her community, her passion for helping others, and her unwavering spirit of kindness have left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched. An online tribute commemorates Evita's life and contributions, serving as a virtual gathering place for those whose lives were enriched by her presence.

In the quiet town of McKenzie, Tennessee, the story of Evita Totty is a beacon of what it means to live a life of purpose, love, and service. As the community bids her farewell, they carry forward the lessons of her life— a reminder of the power of one person to make a significant difference in the lives of many. Evita Totty's legacy, characterized by her deep compassion, resilience, and dedication, will continue to inspire and influence the community she loved so dearly.