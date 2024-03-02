Remembering Dorothy Carter: Tribute to a Remarkable Life and Legacy

On February 29, 2024, the world bid farewell to Dorothy Carter, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who passed away at the age of 97 in Liverpool. Born in the Bronx, NY, and later making her mark in Corning, NY, Dorothy led a life rich with dedication, love, and passion for her many interests.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy

Dorothy, or 'Dottie' as she was affectionately known, was not just a devoted secretary and administrative assistant; she was also a vibrant soul, deeply involved in her community. Her work in New York City and later at the Corning-Painted Post School District showcased her unwavering commitment to supporting education and local development. Dottie's membership in the Eastern Star and her hobbies, including reading, bird watching, fashion, and caring for dogs, painted a picture of a woman who embraced life with both hands.

Family and Contributions

Advertisment

Survived by her daughters, Cathy Starmer and Leslie Starmer Graham, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Dorothy's legacy is a testament to the love and joy she brought to her family. Her passion for animals is further immortalized through suggested contributions to the ASPCA and Helping Hounds, reflecting her compassionate spirit and love for all creatures great and small.

Farewell and Remembrance

A celebration of Dorothy's life is scheduled for March 9th, offering friends, family, and community members a chance to honor her memory. Her remarkable journey from the streets of the Bronx to becoming a beloved figure in Corning, NY, serves as an inspiring tale of resilience, kindness, and the profound impact one individual can have on the lives of many.

As we reflect on Dorothy Carter's life, we are reminded of the enduring strength of love, family, and community. Her story encourages us to cherish our own relationships and to live life with purpose and passion. Dorothy's memory will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence generations to come, proving that a life well-lived is a legacy worth leaving.